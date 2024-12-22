Justin Baldoni Dropped By Agent Moments Before Blake Lively Files Sexual Harassment Case Against Him

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Actor-director-producer Justin Baldoni is no longer represented by the talent agency WME. The agency made the decision to part ways with Baldoni on Saturday morning, reportedly in response to a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint filed late Friday by actress Blake Lively. Baldoni had been represented by WME for his work as an actor, producer and director.

Blake Lively, Baldoni’s co-star and fellow producer on the film It Ends With Us, filed a formal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department on Friday.

In her filing, Lively accused Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, and others associated with the film of sexual harassment and orchestrating a campaign to harm her reputation.

The complaint alleges a hostile work environment during the production of It Ends With Us, which is based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling book.

Lively claims that Baldoni and his associates created an unsafe atmosphere, detailing incidents of inappropriate behavior, including discussions about personal sexual experiences, unsolicited physical contact, and the addition of explicit scenes not originally in the script.

Lively’s complaint includes several specific allegations, such as Baldoni allegedly inquiring about her weight without her consent through her trainer. She also accuses him and others of exposing her to inappropriate content, including nude images of women.

Additionally, the complaint references Baldoni’s discussions of his past pornography addiction and descriptions of genitalia, which Lively claims contributed to a toxic work environment.

The filing further accuses Justin Baldoni and his team of launching a coordinated campaign against Lively after the movie's release, which she describes as Astroturfing. This effort allegedly aimed to damage her professional reputation.

Baldoni, through his attorney Bryan Freedman, has strongly denied the allegations. In a statement, Freedman called the claims “completely false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media.”

Despite the denial, WME decided to terminate its professional relationship with Baldoni shortly after the complaint was filed. The agency has not commented on the matter publicly. However, Lively continues to be represented by WME.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

