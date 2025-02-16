Justin Baldoni Gets Slammed By Bigshot Hollywood Agent Amid His Legal Battle With Blake Lively; Calls Him 'Bologna'

Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have found themselves in the thick of it, once again. Over the last few months, everyone in the industry has been showing their support for one of the parties of their choosing. This time around though it was Baldoni who got slammed by a well-known Hollywood agent. Ari Emanuel who is an executive of the WME, had some scathing words for his past client.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Emanuel appeared in an episode of Freakonomics Radio Live hosted by Stephen Dubner. There the 63-year-old made it clear there was no love lost between him and It Ends With Us Actor. He not only made sure to make his stance very clear on whose side he was on, but in the process, he also took a jab at Justin Baldoni's surname.

He said, "It is a f----d up, bad situation with what Bologna...Baldoni—whatever his name is doing." Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman has replied to this statement, in what can be seen as a sarcastic remark, saying, "Mr. Ari Emanuel is notably one of the best agents, and clearly the most loyal, in Hollywood." Revealing that Jane the Virgin star was last time called "Bologna" all the way back in the 5th grade. He told THR, "Perhaps Ari’s perspective would be different if they had ever met in the half-decade they were clients of his agency."

Advertisement

The agent had reportedly fired Baldoni from his agency WME when the news broke of Blake Lively suing him. Since then he has stood firm in his support for Lively and Ryan Reynolds, testifying for their good character.

However, the 41-year-old isn't the only one getting called out amid the heated legal battle, Blake recently came under fire, when an assistant director from her 2018 movie, A Simple Favor, came forward with new allegations against her. Barbara Szeman commented under Henry Golding's Instagram post, claiming the actress was the reason she "quit being an AD."

While Szeman has since deleted her comment, it has already gone viral on various social media platforms.