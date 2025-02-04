Justin Baldoni Is Suffering from Financial, Emotional Stress in Blake Lively Legal Battle; Lawyer Says, 'No Way To...'

Justin Baldoni is going through financial and emotional strain as his ongoing legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively rages on, his lawyer reported.

In a pre-trial conference on Monday, February 3, attorneys argued about Lively's proposed gag order amidst both sides filing their own lawsuits. Attorneys for Baldoni referred to the situation as deeply damaging to his client and others who had been hurt in the fray.

Baldoni's legal team underscored that it includes It Ends With Us producers Jamey Heath and Steve Sarowitz of Wayfarer Studios and publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, and more.

According to People magazine, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, said his "clients are devastated financially and emotionally."

He added, "Not to sound like a 4-year-old fighting a 4-year-old with ‘they started it,’ but in these kinds of cases, once someone says something, it becomes fact: There’s no way to fight against it."

Freedman also touched on the problem of fighting public stories, commenting that once those allegations are initiated, they gain a life of their own and it becomes hard to take them away.

The legal fight went further on January 16 when Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against the Gossip Girl alum, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicists in response to Lively's complaint. His charges include civil extortion, defamation, and more.

This was a countersuit after Lively had made the accusations of sexual harassment and a retaliatory smear campaign against Baldoni. The latter also filed a lawsuit against The New York Times for its coverage of Lively's claims.

According to the lawsuit filed by Lively, Baldoni caused extreme emotional distress through conduct while filming and while promoting, resulting in anxiety and trauma. Lively is asking for damages pertaining to emotional distress and interference with her business endeavors, including a haircare line.

Baldoni’s legal team has been opposing the proposed gag order against the leaked, unedited video footage from sets of It Ends With Us.

However, New York judge Lewis Liman, presiding over the case, instructed that both parties stop making public remarks that may inflame the passion of the jurors.

"We are pleased with the result of today’s hearing and eager to move forward immediately with discovery in this case," Lively’s lawyers Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson stated.

They added, "The court granted our request that all attorneys in the matter actually follow the rule of law and not make any statements that could prejudice a jury."

Justin Baldoni vs. Blake Lively's trial is set to take place in March 2026.