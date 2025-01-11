Justin Baldoni Laughed At The ‘Ridiculousness’ Of This Alleged Incident From It Ends With Us Premiere
Justin Baldoni’s alleged voice note to his It Ends With Us team was recently released by his attorney, in which the actor-director recalled his ridiculous experience at the film’s NYC premiere!
Justin Baldoni‘s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, unveiled new evidence against Blake Lively amid their ongoing legal battle. The attorney appeared on a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show and played an alleged voice note that Baldoni sent to his team claiming he was “sent to the basement” during the It Ends With Us premiere.
He alleged that this was decided by his co-star Lively, who didn’t want him near the movie’s cast on the red carpet. This claim was made about the film’s New York City premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 6, 2024, in which the director was surprisingly out of the cast pictures.
However, in the voice message, Baldoni claimed that he and his family were “laughing because of the ridiculousness of this whole thing.” He realized that he was spending some part of his most “materialistically joyful” night in a basement surrounded by people who love him.
“We were all joyful and laughing cause none of that shit matters, none of it,” he added.
In the audio message, he emphasized that premieres are not as important an aspect of making movies as creating art.
Baldoni claimed he wanted to touch people’s “souls” with his work more than anything else. “I believe that will follow us, the truth will prevail, and light and love will win,” he added.