Justin Baldoni Launches Website With Amended Lawsuit and New Evidence in Blake Lively Legal Battle

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault.

Justin Baldoni has launched a website, thelawsuitinfo.com, amid his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively. The site, published on Saturday, contains links to two key documents related to the case.

The first is a newly amended complaint Baldoni filed against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The second is a 168-page 'timeline of relevant events' that includes emails and texts connected to the dispute.

Both documents were submitted in a New York federal court on Friday, ahead of the first hearing scheduled for Monday. The case has gained significant public attention as both sides continue to present new evidence.

Lively first sued Baldoni in December, alleging sexual harassment on the set of It Ends With Us. On the same day, Baldoni filed a $250 million lawsuit against The New York Times, claiming the outlet defamed him in its article about Lively’s lawsuit.

He later added a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively and Reynolds, accusing them of trying to damage his reputation and take control of the film’s narrative.

Baldoni’s amended complaint now claims that Lively had been working with The New York Times weeks before the December article was published.

His legal team points to metadata from the article’s HTML source code, which they say suggests the story was in development as early as October 31, 2024.

Advertisement

"The decision to amend our lawsuit was a logical next step due to the overwhelming amount of new proof that has come to light," Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

He added, "This fresh evidence corroborates what we knew all along, that due to a blind pursuit of power, Ms. Lively and her entire team colluded for months to destroy reputations through a complex web of lies, false accusations, and the manipulation of illicitly received communications."

The New York Times has denied Baldoni’s claims about metadata and early access to Lively’s lawsuit. "The Baldoni/Wayfarer legal filings are rife with inaccuracies about The New York Times, including, for example, the bogus claim that The Times had early access to Ms. Lively's state civil rights complaint," said Danielle Rhoades Ha, a spokesperson for the publication.

She further explained that an online theory about a December 10 date on the lawsuit was incorrect, stating, "That date is generated by Google software and is unrelated to the date when The Times received it and posted it."

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Ben Stiller Talks About Working With Adam Scott On Severance; Says, ‘I Don't Think I Ever Imagined…’