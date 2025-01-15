Justin Baldoni Pushes Disney to Retain Deadpool Character Design Documents Amid Legal Battle Against Blake Lively: 'Deliberate Attempt…'
Justin Baldoni seeks evidence from Disney after accusing Ryan Reynolds of using the Nicepool character to mock him amid legal disputes with Blake Lively. Find the details inside.
Justin Baldoni is demanding Disney to preserve correspondence tying Ryan Reynolds' Nicepool character from Deadpool & Wolverine movie to report bullying in the workplace.
Baldoni has urged Disney and Marvel Studios to keep all documents related to the creation of Reynolds' minor character, Nicepool which appeared in the blockbuster film featuring Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, and more. As for those documents, they will be key to the It Ends With Us actor's legal defense against Lively's sexual harassment and retaliation suit.
In a litigation hold letter dated January 7 and sent to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Disney CEO Bob Iger, attorneys for Baldoni demanded that Marvel retain communications and documents relating to the Nicepool character, as per People.
He claims that character was designed as a form of mockery and intimidation, given that Nicepool, according to him is a "feminist", and he quotes Nicepool directing remarks at Ladypool, whom Lively portrayed. According to the outlet, the documents Baldoni has demanded are "relating to or reflecting a deliberate attempt to mock, harass, ridicule, intimidate or bully Baldoni through the character of Nicepool."
Justin Baldoni, who denies Lively's accusations, is also suing The New York Times for defamation. Blake Lively has claimed that Baldoni spoke negatively about her body after giving birth, and accused him of sexual harassment. As their legal battle escalates, Lively has gained support from author Colleen Hoover and various other celebs, while Baldoni has been dropped by his agency.
