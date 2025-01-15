Justin Baldoni Pushes Disney to Retain Deadpool Character Design Documents Amid Legal Battle Against Blake Lively: 'Deliberate Attempt…'

Explore All Fashion Categories

Disha Patani brings high-fashion drama with her bold look in the Gigi double-layer cami and ripped joggers styled with DIOR bag

Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh celebrates festival in traditional outfits, opting for timeless classics like white kurta and saree

Throwback to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s look in white top and taupe pants, offering perfect cues on how to master the art of neutrals

Rekha in white suit and red lips proves she can still steal the spotlight from the trendiest millennials

Throwback: Sharvari pulled off color-blocking trend with corset-style lavender top and red leather pants, it looked absolute fire; take cues

Raveena’s daughter Rasha Thadani’s cool look in denim corset-style top and cargo jeans screams all the Gen-Z vibes

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra prove airport fashion can be cool and cozy all at once with their outfits

Shilpa Shetty turns Lohri celebrations into a fashion fiesta in her white sharara set

Kajol radiates sunshine vibes in the bright yellow saree, making it perfect choice for festive and semi-formal occasions