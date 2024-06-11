Justin Baldoni Shares Heartfelt Health Update After Week-Long Hospital Stay Due To Infection: 'On The Mend'

Justin Baldoni is recovering from an infection that put him in the hospital for a week.

On Monday, June 10, the It Ends With Us actor shared a health update on Instagram, writing he had been admitted to St. John's Hospital. He did not reveal any additional details.

"Nothing like an infection and a week at the hospital to put everything into perspective," the 40-year-old wrote in his Instagram caption. "God is so good. On the mend and feeling grateful," he added.

The Jane the Virgin alum also shared heartwarming pictures of his family, who stood by him during the challenging time, and thanked them as well as the hospital staff for their constant love and support.

Justin Baldoni thanks support system for looking after him as he recovers from an infection

In his Instagram post, Baldoni thanked the medical staff at St. John’s Hospital for their much-appreciated assistance during his week-long stay at the facility. He also thanked his friends and family for their 'prayers, visits, and for cheering' him up.

Baldoni concluded the post by thanking his wife of 10 years, Emily Baldoni, writing, “To my wife, my soulmate—who is so stubborn she wouldn't leave my side and slept on a bench…I love the s*** out of you. Forever.”

Accompanying Baldoni’s caption was a carousel of photos of his stay at the hospital, many of which featured his and Emily’s children, Maxwell Roland-Samuel, 6, and daughter Maiya Grace, 8.

Advertisement

The first picture the actor shared was of his two children lying in the hospital bed with him as they shared an embrace together. The second picture showed Emily lying on Baldoni’s chest in the hospital bed in a tender moment.

Next up, he posted a picture of himself taking a walk in the hospital corridor with both his kids attached to his sides along with his IV drip, and the final photo was of his daughter nestled in her father’s embrace.

Baldoni will soon be seen in It Ends With Us alongside Blake Lively

It Ends With Us is the book-to-screen adaptation of author Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel of the same moniker. In the film, Baldoni serves double duty, acting both as a director and the male lead alongside Blake Lively, who portrays Lily Bloom, the FMC.

The book follows Lily, a woman starting her own business in Boston, who sparks a volatile relationship with a charismatic neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni).

Advertisement

“I had to dig a lot of stuff, and I found parts of me that I didn't know existed,” Baldoni exclusively told People of his upcoming project in April. “In some way, playing Ryle was actually very healing to me as Justin. There were parts of me as Justin that I thought that I had maybe worked on and healed that I realized I hadn't," he added.

It Ends With Us arrives in theaters this August 9. The film also stars Brandon Sklenar as Atlas Corrigan.

ALSO READ: Which Colleen Hoover Novels Are Getting Adapted Onscreen? Find Out Amid It Ends With Us First Look Reveal