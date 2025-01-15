Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: How Actor Plans to Drag Gossip Girl Stars' Husband Ryan Reynolds in Lawsuit Involving Disney and Marvel; EXPLAINED
Know how Justin Bladoni has reportedly taken action against Ryan Reynolds amid the ongoing feud between him and Blake Lively.
The attention surrounding the controversy involving Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has largely shifted to Ryan Reynolds, primarily due to a scene featured in the Deadpool & Wolverine film.
According to Variety, Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, sent a notice on January 7 to Disney CEO Bob Iger, Marvel President Kevin Feige, and the director of the 2016 Deadpool film, Tim Miller.
As per the reports, Freedman asked the aforementioned individuals to “preserve all relevant documents and data” related to the Five Feet Apart director, stating that there were “anticipated claims” Baldoni planned to make against Reynolds, Lively, and their collaborators.
In the letter, the attorney also requested that Feige, Iger, and Miller safeguard all documents concerning the development of the Nicepool character and “communications relating to the development, writing, and filming of storylines and scenes featuring Nicepool.”
The Jane the Virgin star’s lawyer additionally instructed the three individuals to preserve all documents that relate to or reflect any purposeful attempts at mocking, harassing, ridiculing, intimidating, or bullying Baldoni through the Nicepool character.
The request also included information about Miller’s departure from certain installments and moments when Reynolds took “creative control of any film project.”
The scene in Deadpool & Wolverine that sparked controversy features Nicepool, who is depicted wearing a man bun. In the scene, Nicepool says, “Oh my goodness, wait until you see Ladypool. She is gorgeous,” adding, “She just had a baby, too; you can’t even tell.”
To this, Deadpool responds, saying that he didn’t think one is supposed to say that. Nicepool replies that it is fine and identifies himself as a “feminist.”
