Justin Baldoni Was Unaware Ryan Reynolds Wrote Important Rooftop Scene With Blake Lively In It Ends With Us, Says Source

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Justin Baldoni reportedly had no idea that Ryan Reynolds helped write the iconic rooftop scene featuring him and Blake Lively in It Ends With Us. While the actress proudly raved about her spouse’s contribution to the film at its NYC premiere to E! News, a source said that Baldoni, who not only acted in the film but also directed it, was astonishingly surprised to learn about the Deadpool actor’s involvement in the project.

As per a Variety report, the insider also said that Baldoni thought Livey had ad-libbed the scene.

The publication noted that the WGA did not respond to a request for comment about whether Reynolds’ work constitutes a guild violation that could spark credit issues. The outlet acknowledged that, although movies can have uncredited writers, the director being unaware of the activity is very rare.

Christina Hall, who worked as a screenwriter on It Ends With Us, previously revealed to People that she did not know Reynolds made some adjustments to the script. “There were a couple of things that I thought had been improvised. Like when he says, ‘Pretty please with a cherry on top,’ and she talks about the maraschino cherries. When I saw a cut, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s cute. That must have been a cute improvised thing.’ So if I’m being told that Ryan wrote that, then great, how wonderful.”

She added that she did pick up on a few changes in the script but assumed they had been improvised on set. Hall, however, acknowledged that all the moments she felt needed to be honored were kept original, so she does not have much to complain about.

Speaking of the rooftop scene, Hall said it was “probably the trickiest one to tackle” because it is “perfect in the novel,” so her first attempt at the scene was to stick close to what Colleen wrote.

For those unfamiliar, It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel of the same name. The book gained significant popularity on BookTok and Bookstagram in 2020.

Both the book and the film follow the story of Lily Bloom (played by Lively) as she gets entangled in an abusive relationship with hotshot neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (played by Baldoni). As the duo’s relationship begins going south, Atlas Corrigan, Lily’s teenage love (played by Brandon Skelnor), makes a swift return to her life. Hoover also wrote a second book titled It Starts With Us, centered around the characters, which could have served as source material for a potential sequel to the film.

However, a source told Variety in a story published on Tuesday, August 27, that there is no world in which Lively and Baldoni would work together again. So if a second film happens, with how things are looking now, it would have to happen without the actor-director.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

