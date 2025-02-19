Justin Baldoni’s Lawyer Slams Ryan Reynolds For Joking About Blake Lively and His Client's Legal Battle: ‘I Can’t Think of Anyone...'

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to sexual assault

Ryan Reynolds is known for cracking jokes and using his wit on various occasions. However, his joke about his wife’s ongoing legal battle did not go over well and faced backlash from Justin Baldoni’s lawyer.

During his recent appearance on the anniversary special episode of Saturday Night Live, the Deadpool star raised his hand, prompting Amy Poehler to ask, “Ryan Reynolds! How’s it going?” The actor quickly replied, “Great. Why? What have you heard?”

Blake Lively , who was also present during the broadcast, was visibly shocked, leaving her mouth open in surprise over Reynolds’ comment.

Meanwhile, the clip caught the attention of Jane the Virgin actor Justin Baldoni’s attorney, Brian Freedman, who claimed he was surprised by The Proposal actor’s remark amid the ongoing case.

During an interview on Hot Mics with Billy Bush, the attorney shared, “I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been se*ually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation.”

Freedman further added, “I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that.”

While it is unclear if the lawyer will use the actor’s statements in court, he stated in the interview, “Justin is taking this lawsuit very seriously and isn’t making a public mockery of it.”

The lawsuit was initially filed by Blake Lively against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni on the grounds of se*ual harassment and running a smear campaign against her.

Weeks after the case gained traction online, Baldoni filed a countersuit against the actress for defamation, claiming that she and her husband attempted to ban him from the movie’s premiere.

It Ends With Us is available to stream on Netflix.