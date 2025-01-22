Justin Baldoni’s Team to Launch Website Containing Evidence to Support His Claims Against Blake Lively: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual harassment

Justin Baldoni’s team reportedly plans to launch a website containing evidence to bolster his accusations against Blake Lively regarding the behind-the-scenes conflict surrounding their summer release, It Ends With Us.

After Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman released footage depicting the two actors engaged in a scene on the set of the 2024 hit, in an effort to refute the actress's claims made in her December 20 sexual harassment complaint against her director-costar, his legal team said in a statement to People: “Justin Baldoni and team have nothing to hide, and this once more proves this.”

Baldoni and the other It Ends With Us associates whom Lively is suing “have the right to defend themselves with the truth,” the statement added. “This is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence, as well as relevant videos that quash her claims.”

On January 16, Baldoni sued the Gossip Girl alum, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist, claiming defamation, extortion, and more for $400 million. Following Lively’s initial complaint last year, the Jane the Virgin alum also sued The New York Times on December 31 for libel, false light invasion of privacy, and more, regarding an article covering her accusations against him and an alleged retaliatory smear campaign against her.

The video from the set of It Ends With Us, obtained by TMZ and provided by Baldoni’s team, shows footage of Lively, 37, filming a scene with Baldoni, 40, in which their characters, Lily and Ryle, slow dance. The scene, intended to have no dialogue, shows the costars speaking to each other out of character while filming, joking about Baldoni’s nose and Lively’s spray tan.

Lively accused Baldoni in her complaint of taking advantage of their closeness in the scene. However, the footage shows no awkwardness between the pair as they laugh and exchange jokes.

Baldoni’s lawsuit against Lively alleges that she implied he should get plastic surgery to fix his nose. In the video, both can be seen making jokes about his nose, including a joke Lively makes referencing plastic surgery.

The website intended to “quash her claims” will supposedly have more such footage from the set of the Colleen Hoover adaptation.

On January 6, Lively’s team said in a statement to People that concrete facts back her claims of sexual harassment. The following day, Freedman said on behalf of Baldoni that they were releasing evidence showing a pattern of bullying and threats from Lively to take over the movie completely.

None of the evidence would come as a surprise to people, said Freedman in his statement, because it would be consistent with the actress's past behavior.

