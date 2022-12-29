Justin Bartha says ‘there’s still hope’ for National Treasure 3; 5 reasons fans love the Nicolas Cage films

Justin Bartha of National Treasure fame has shared that there is still hope for a third movie in the franchise. A couple of weeks back, a spin-off series titled National Treasure: Edge of History came out on an OTT platform. Starring Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Bredda Wool, and Lyndon Smith in key roles, the adventure-action series is about a young woman who sets out to discover the history of her family, only to save a Meso-American treasure. Justin Bartha, who played Riley Poole – the tech-savvy dork and the right hand of American historian-cryptographer-treasure hunter Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicolas Cage) in the original movies also featured in an episode of the series recently. In a recent interview, he revealed that he was skeptical about accepting the offer for the television show at first. He also revealed that a third National Treasure film might still get made.

Justin Bartha opens up on National Treasure: Edge of History and the movie franchise Responding to a question about his initial thoughts regarding Disney’s new spinoff series, Justin told Variety that he was skeptical at first. However, he said, that the initial skepticism wore off when he thought of his daughters. The actor articulated that the National Treasure movies are the only thing he is a part of that his daughters can watch. “Being able to do something that my daughters can watch was what got me past the skepticism,” Bartha also said that he has known the writers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley – who also wrote the films – for a long time. He further added that he knew the film’s director Jon Turtletaub and executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who are among the show’s producers, would ‘respect the spirit of the franchise’. So, he explained, that after talking to them, he did not back out.

In the second movie of National treasure: Book of Secrets, the audience is left with a cliffhanger about Page 47. Bartha mentions ‘Page 47’ in the latest episode of Edge of History as a nod to the movie. When asked if it was done intentionally to tease fans about an upcoming third film, he answered, “The Page 47 reference was something that I threw in there when we were filming. I just had to. But listen, there is still hope for another movie.” He further added that both Cage and Jerry are in a great place in their careers. That, along with the constant rooting of the fans for a threequel makes it a ‘no-brainer’ for Bartha, he said. Earlier, Jerry Bruckheimer shared with ComicBook.com that a finished script for National Treasure 3 by writer Chris Bremner is already ready. Agreeing to this, The Hangover actor said, “There is a script. That’s all I’ll say. There have been a few different scripts, actually, but the one thing that has to happen is for all the stars to align.”. He further added that Jon Turtletaub is the unsung hero of the movies. “Those movies really are an extension of his being. He is very smart and funny, and has a buoyancy to him that mirrors the tone of the movies. I think he has to feel really comfortable and feel like he can see the movie before it happens — and it is getting closer to that.” The first National Treasure film came out in 2004 and its sequel released in 2007. Despite not getting enough critical acclaim, the Nicolas Cage starrers did decent business at the box office. More than 15 years later, these movies are still very much a part of the popular subconscious, and people continue to enjoy them just like they did all these years back.

5 reasons why the National Treasure films remain a fan-favorite 1. A fun family adventure heist film Both the National Treasure movies can be watched AND enjoyed thoroughly with your family. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, it was regarded as a ‘four-quadrant film’. This pointed to the fact that the movie was able to pull in adults, couples, families, and the 18 to 24-year-old age group who were all fascinated by a treasure-hunt film. 2. Equal parts silly and serious The USP of these films is that they do not take themselves too seriously. Our protagonist Ben is not as cool as Indiana Jones but his encyclopedic knowledge about a vast range of subjects and his will to fulfill his family legacy are what moves him forward. The plot is mostly predictable and convenient, however, when Ben says, “I am going to steal the Declaration of Independence,” you cannot help but root for him and wait to find out how he does it. 3. Nicolas Cage is an entertainer! Nicolas Cage is a delight to watch in both these films. He is enthusiastic about his treasure hunts, he solves clues brilliantly, and he somehow seems to know a lot about security systems in the Library of Congress. You can’t help but marvel at him. Cage portrayed this character wonderfully in both films. 4. A wonderful cast Every actor in the cast did a great job making it a complete package. Harvey Keitel as Sadusky is the perfect contrast to Nicolas’ Ben. Jon Voight as Nic’s father has some valuable insights to provide. Sean Bean and Ed Harris are just the perfect villains for the storyline. Diane Kruger as Abigail Chase – Nic’s partner in crime and later love interest, and Justin Bartha as his dorky right hand bring earnestness to the scene. 5. For the cinematography, set design, and stunts If you love some elaborate set designs and appreciate the beauty of well-executed stunts, the National Treasure films are just for you! While some scenes are shot in actual locations, others and designed or invented. The characters make use of several make use of every prop piece in the historically-themed settings.

