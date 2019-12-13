Justin Bieber 2020 Album: Singer's new songs inspired by his love for Hailey Baldwin & his depression battle

Justin Bieber hinted he is releasing his new album after four long years in 2020. A source has now revealed that the singer's new songs will focus on Hailey Bieber, his struggles and more.

Just yesterday, Justin Bieber took to social media to tease something big is coming our way in 2020. The teaser video, which featured the inscription 2020 against a starry background, was enough for Beliebers to speculate that JB is all set to start off the new decade with a new album. While the singer is tight-lipped about his new music, a source has revealed that 2020 is indeed a tease to a new album Justin has been working for and as the name goes, it would release in the New Year.

A source at E! News also went on to share interesting insights into the album. The grapevine revealed that the songs would be inspired by several events in the singer's life over the past few months. The new songs will revolve around "his ups and downs" and "recent struggles with depression." The insider revealed that his new songs will focus on his "mental health struggles and how he got through it."

The source also revealed that there will be songs about his love Hailey Bieber. The 25-year-old singer has penned songs about their love and "the power of their love being different than anything else he's experienced." The insider assures that Bieber's new musical collection will have fans falling in love with his music. "He's doing what he does best and everyone is really looking forward to getting it out there for the world to enjoy," the source added.

So when will Justin's new album releases? While the informer doesn't have a concrete date set, they do reveal that the album is almost done. Justin is aiming for an early 2020 release. "Justin is very excited to share new music and to get out on the road again. It's been a long time coming and he's feeling very ready," the source revealed.

Are you looking forward to Justin's new album? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

