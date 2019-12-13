Justin Bieber 2020 Album: Will BTS member Jungkook collaborate with the singer on a song?

Justin Bieber teased a possible collaboration with BTS member Jungkook back in September. Four months since the tweet, there has been no sign of a Justin-Jungkook song on the horizon. Could it mean there is a collaboration in place and it might release as part of Justin's upcoming album?

After four collaborations this year, Justin Bieber seems like he is ready to drop his own album in 2020. The singer recently took to his social media accounts to share a video with "2020" written in it. The video caused a frenzy among Beliebers and fans began speculating the theme of his new album. While Justin has been tight-lipped about his album, he did drop a little breadcrumb this year with one of his tweets which has our attention yet again.

In September, Justin took to Twitter to wish BTS member Jungkook on his 22nd birthday. The Canadian singer did not stop with the wish. He went on to tease that fans weren't "ready" yet. "Happy bday #JUNGKOOK . They ain’t ready :) now watch this tweet go crazy," Justin's tweet read. The ARMY and Beliebers were convinced that Justin and Jungkook are collaborating for a song. However, it has been a little over four months since the cryptic message was tweeted and there has been no sign of a song yet. With JB's recent announcement, we wonder if Justin would include a song featuring the BTS member. For now, it is a little difficult to say.

Happy bday #JUNGKOOK . They ain’t ready :) now watch this tweet go crazy — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) August 31, 2019

For starters, a recent report by E! News suggests that the songs from Justin's upcoming album will primarily focus on his struggle through his depression and could feature love ballads for his wife Hailey Baldwin. Nevertheless, like Halsey - who surprised the ARMY by announcing Suga's Interlude from her upcoming album Maniac - Justin too could stun the ARMY. It is to wait and see if the singer would release a song with Jungkook. What do you think? Is a Justin and Jungkook collaboration coming our way? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

