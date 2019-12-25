Justin Bieber 2020: Singer drops new album details and teases his new song Yummy; Watch Video

Justin Bieber has finally revealed his 2020 plans. The singer is all set to drop some new music, teased a new song and is about to hit the road to tour across the US.

Following weeks of teasing, Justin Bieber has announced his musical plans. The international singer is making his way back to his music and releasing his first album after a break of five years. And he made sure he makes a heart-to-heart conversation with his fans while he unfolded his plans for the new year. The 25-year-old singer shared a video where he made his way to a gas station and wanders around while his voiceover takes over the video and reveals his thoughts.

"As humans, we are imperfect," he starts off in the trailer titled #Bieber2020. "My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through, I believe I'm right where I'm supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me," he continued as he finds his way to a deserted town. "I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life," he adds.

"I'm excited to perform it and to tour it. We all have different stories, I'm just excited to share mine. It's the music that I've loved the most out of everything I've done," Justin says as one of his new songs takes over in the background.

The video then presents a beautiful surprise for fans in form of a glimpse to Yummy, Justin's first song from his upcoming album. "Could you be with me forever? Every time I go the wrong way you turn me back around," the lyrics are heard in the video. "When you come around me, do me like you miss me even though you've been with me. Yeah you've got than yummy yum that yummy yum," he's heard singing as the tour dates flash on the screen. The tour kicks off in Seattle followed by his performance in Washington and concludes in New Jersey, on September 26.

Check out the video below:

Are you excited about Justin's new songs and tour? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

