Justin Bieber accepts hockey challenge from National Hockey League star Jordan Binnington

Channelizing his inner Canadian energy, Justin Bieber has accepted a challenge to face a National Hockey League (NHL) star in a one-on-one breakaway competition. Bieber, who grew up playing hockey in Canada, enjoys playing the game recreationally from time to time. While he is actually pretty decent with the puck on his stick and never shies away from flaunting his skills on Instagram, a match against a professional player will be taking things to a whole another level. Just last week, the singer posted a series of videos featuring him all geared up for a pickup game.

To put the challenge in perspective, let’s take it from the top. It all began when St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington left a comment on one of Bieber’s Instagram posts, writing, “10 breakaways me vs you. You score one on me I’ll dye my hair platinum blonde.” While Bieber accepted the challenge, the prize of seeing Binnington with platinum blond hair didn't appeal to him, he had other ideas for the bet. Taking the challenge head-on, the 25-year-old singer shared his own IG post, including a screenshot of Binnington’s challenge, and added his own condition to the challenge.

“How bout 10 thousand dollars to charity I score and you donate to a charity of my choice and we film it,” he stated. While there hasn't been any follow-up information as to when this challenge will take place, fans are pretty excited to see their favourite singer in action on an ice hockey rink.

