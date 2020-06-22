Justin Bieber accused of sexual assault, denies allegations in series of tweets including then GF Selena Gomez

A Twitter user has accused Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her back in 2014 when the singer was 20-years-old after an event in Austin, Texas.

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber landed in troubled waters over the weekend when a Twitter user accused him of sexually assaulting her back in 2014 when Bieber was 20-years-old. The user named Danielle, chose not to disclose her last name, stated that she was 'sexually assaulted without consent'. The incident took place when she was 21 and met the singer at an event in Texas and revealed that she and her friends were invited back to the hotel where the said act took place. However, the tweets were later deleted, but it instantly garnered attention and went viral.

After Danielle, another woman named Kadi came forward and said that she too has been a victim of sexual assault by the pop star. Recalling an incident from 2015 in New York, Kadi revealed "I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too."

Here’s this Danielleglvn girls story so y’all can know what @justinbieber is talking about pic.twitter.com/pJSwdESevD — Glowingstar24 (@GlowingStar24) June 22, 2020

I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1s — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) June 21, 2020

In a series of tweets, Justin Bieber refuted the sexual assault allegations levelled by Danielle. "I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife [Hailey Baldwin] and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight," Bieber began.

He went on to add, "Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location."

The singer, who was dating Selena Gomez at the time, then went on to share photos, receipts as evidence. "As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez."

Justin also shared a news article of how he dedicated a song to Selena Gomez at the surprise gig. "This article from 2014 talks about Selena being there with me," he tweeted. Justin said that he never stayed at the Four Seasons but instead stayed in an AirBnB. "Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th."

