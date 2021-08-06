Justin Bieber ACCUSES media of making him ‘look sick & unwell’; BLASTS them for using his old photos

Justin Bieber recently slammed the media for using his old photographs for articles. The Peaches singer recently took to Instagram Stories and voiced his dissatisfaction with the media for using his older pictures, including one from the 2020 Seasons red carpet premiere. Alongside recent pictures of himself, the star wrote: "I'm still in shock we are still using those photos of me, I'm telling [you], media wants to pick bad photos of me to make it look like I'm not okay."

In the second story, Bieber posted a collage of 4 photos of himself—but highlighted the first (in which is also an older photo of himself with a mustache) using a finger-pointing emoji. "There have been countless photo and opportunities [sic] for media to pick up other photos," he wrote. "But they still run with this one to make me look sick and unwell, it's not right."

This isn’t the first time the singer raised this issue, back in November 2020, Justin shared a similar message on IG, writing: "I don't know what the algorithm is for why certain photos come up," he said in an Instagram Story at the time, "But this is so frustrating considering that I took a lot of time to get healthy and I feel as though people try to legitimately sabotage me."

"This was a time where I was really unhealthy," he continued. "I was battling Lyme disease, right? All of the top photos are me looking disheveled, right? I was obviously going through a tough time, but it's like, these are the photos that the media tries to run with." The "Baby" artist noted it was frustrating and hoped the media would run new photos. "I've done a lot of photo shoots since then and yeah, they don't have to put these photos, but they do," he said. "I don't know why. I mean, look at my skin now. There are so many photos they can choose."

