Justin Bieber, Adam Levine, Snoop Dogg & other celebs request NBA to honour Kobe Bryant by changing their logo

It has been over a day since the news of Kobe Bryant’s sudden demise left the world in tears. The legendary NBA superstar and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a fatal California helicopter crash. The accident, that killed seven others, took place on Sunday, January 26. Shortly after the news broke, Kobe celebrity friends and lifelong fans came together to express their grief and pray for the basketball player’s families. Now, hundreds and thousands of basketball fans are calling on NBA to update its logo to honour the athlete’s tragic death.

In a petition filed on Change.org, people are requesting NBA to feature Kobe in their logo. Currently, the logo features a silhouette of Jerry West, another L.A. Lakers, who described himself as a surrogate father to Bryant, CNN reported. The petition has been created by Nick M. and is approaching 1 million signatures. The cause has also been supported by various celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and Meek Mill. Supporting the petition, Usher took to his Instagram and wrote, “Couldn’t be a better time or all around athlete and person for it.” Adam Levine, Naomi Campbell and Vanessa Hudgens also shared lend their support for the initiative, E Online reported.

Meanwhile, NBA postponed the Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers, which was scheduled to take place on January 28, out of respect for the iconic players. Born in Philadelphia, Bryant started playing basketball when he was just 3-year-old. Following his passion for the game, he went on to become one of the NBA’s greatest players. He was drafted to the NBA straight out of his high school in 1996 and played for 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He joined the team at the age of 18 and was the youngest player in NBA history at that time. During the course of his remarkable career, the basketball player won five NBA championships and two Olympic gold medals for men's basketball. Following a legendary career, Bryant goodbye to the game and retired in April 2016.

