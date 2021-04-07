Justin Bieber adorably remarks wife Hailey Baldwin as his best friend as they snap up a sun kissed selfie.

While the sun-kissed picture was all things heartwarming, thanks to Hailey Baldwin's wide smile, Justin Bieber's caption also stole the show.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin need no reason to display their affection and love for each other. The couple often indulge in social media PDA and it truly is a treat for their fans. Recently, the Canadian pop singer did just that as he dropped an endearing selfie with Hailey in it. In the photo, Justin can be seen resting his face on Hailey's shoulders as the super model snaps up a picture.

While the sun-kissed picture was all things heartwarming, thanks to Hailey's wide smile, the caption also stole the show. Justin remarked his better half as his best friend as he captioned the photo, "Go best fwend." Fans could not keep calm as they flooded the comments section with hearts and lovestruck emojis. Justin went shirtless for the snap while Hailey wore a brown sleeveless shirt with gold hoops and a neckpiece.

The couple also celebrated Easter this past weekend and the singer also shared some family pictures. In the photos, the Peaches singer can be seen playing around with his niece Iris who is sporting the cutest bunny ears. "Wow baby iris u are a doll," Justin captioned the photo.

Just last week, Justin Bieber made Billboard history. Justin's sixth studio album Justice, which released on March 19, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 while its fifth single Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon debuted atop Billboard Hot 100.

