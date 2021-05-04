Justin Bieber adorably trolls wife Hailey Bieber as she decides her OOTN: Could be here all night folks

In his latest Instagram post, Justin Bieber asked his fans to 'wish him luck' as Hailey Bieber picked out her perfect outfit for the night out.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber never hold back from showing the love on social media. And likewise, the pop singer also poked fun at wife Hailey as she got dressed for a night out. Giving a glimpse of his all-white closet, Justin shared a mirror selfie where he can be seen wearing denims, a red sweatshirt and white sneakers with his new dreads in frame. However, Justin wasn't trying to flaunt his casual yet cool outfit. Instead, he asked his fans to 'wish him luck' as Hailey picked out her perfect OOTN - Outfit of the night.

In the photo, Hailey can be seen standing next to the 'Peaches' singer wearing a black jumpsuit of sorts and trying to possibly adjust her belt. But Justin was sure that Hailey will take a while before she finally decides on what to wear. And that is why, the singer hilariously captioned his photo, "Waiting for ol girl to figure out what she wants to wear, could be here all night folks wish me luck."

Fans were quick to relate to Justin's hitch as one commented, "Hahahha that will take time boo." While a few others expressed their love for the couple. "Relationship goals YALL are the best (sic)," wrote one fan.

Take a look at Justin Bieber's latest post below:

Over the weekend, Justin and Hailey headed to Miami and were snapped by the paparazzi cuddling while enjoying the warm weather. The couple were snapped shopping and spending some quality time. On the work front, Justin recently announced that he will be pushing back his forthcoming tour. Reports state that the planned tour has now been pushed to 2022.

