Justin Bieber almost teared up as he performed 'Lonely' among other songs for a group of jail inmates.

Earlier this month, Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin had the opportunity to visit the California State Prison in LA County. Hailey chronicled the same on Instagram and called it an "incredible life changing day" as she shared a series of photos. Now, according to a latest report in TMZ, Justin's performance for the jail inmates has surfaced and the pop singer belted out a few tracks.

Along with Hailey, Justin and his pastor visited the state prison to support the prison's faith-based programs. As per the report, Justin performed his song 'Lonely' with an acoustic guitar accompaniment. The 'Peaches' singer reportedly sang three to four of his songs that sound good as acoustic renditions.

After Justin's songs, the singer sat to hear the pastor's sermon. According to TMZ, Bieber's unplugged set was well received by the inmates. He was emotional, empathetic and the songs as well as the stories almost teared him up.

Sharing a series of photos clicked by Rory Kramer during their time at the prison, Hailey captioned it, "Had the opportunity to visit the California State Prison in Lancaster. An incredible life changing day, will never forget the amazing people we met and their incredible stories. Thank you to everyone involved who made this possible!"

