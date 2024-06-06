Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish’s Friendship Timeline: How Did They Become Buddies? READ

Billie Eilish, the talented singer who sang Ocean Eyes, has lived out a dream that many fans have. She went from being a big Jusin Bieber fan to one of his closest friends. This fangirl turned best friend journey has been full of emotion for her fans.

Their first meeting at Coachella

At Coachella in 2019, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber met each other for the first time. That iconic moment can be witnessed by everyone due to its capture and posting through Billie’s eyes.

When she met Justin, she was so overwhelmed with emotions that she had to run towards him and even shed some tears. This unforgettable meeting signified the beginning of a beautiful friendship between them.

Heartfelt messages and mutual admiration

In The World’s A Little Blurry, an Apple TV+ documentary about Billie, we get insights into her friendship with Justin. One night after their first encounter at Coachella, Billie received an emotional message from him which she recalls. In this message, he let it be known how touched he was by her admiration.

This is what Justin’s text said: “Your love for me touched my heart. You are so special, not for what you can do, but for who you are. Remember that. I am so impressed by your aura and presence. ‘You carry a heavy calling. You are an idol to so many. I’m excited to watch you flourish. You are beyond special. Thank you for tonight, it meant just as much to me as it meant to you.”

He continues, “I also want to let you know that it feels like yesterday [that] I was 15 singing One Time and now I’m 25 and that was 10 years ago and it flew by like a flash. Enjoy every minute of what you are experiencing. Embrace it all, believe you are great, but not greater than anyone.”

Billie Eilish was profoundly affected by this heartfelt message; since then, their relationship has grown stronger. Justin has often praised Billie and the unique presence she brings to the music industry.

A wholesome friendship

There have been rumors about Justin and Billie dating but they were never true at all as Justin is happily married to Hailey Baldwin. It should be noted that his relationship with her remained purely platonic. This is a friendship built on support and wholesomeness which finds Justin constantly encouraging Billie in her career.

Many fans dream of turning from being a fangirl of Justin Bieber to becoming one of his close friends just like Billie Eilish did. The link between them serves as a wonderful example of genuine connections even between celebrities and people who admire them alike.

