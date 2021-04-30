Justin Bieber and BTS to FINALLY collaborate; New song to be a part of former's Justice Deluxe Edition?

According to an exciting new report, Justin Bieber and BTS will be collaborating on a new song for which they are "going to make sure it is released right."

After having our previous summer been made delicious thanks to Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's epic collaboration Ice Cream, it looks like 2021 is finally the year we see two other powerhouses fulfilling the dream collab request; Justin Bieber and BTS! For years, Beliebers and ARMY have constantly manifested what a collab between the two musical giants would sound like and now that dream is soon turning into reality.

According to a Page Six report, Justin and BTS are collaborating on a new song as a source revealed, "They are taking their time on it and going to make sure it is released right." According to Page Six's insider, the upcoming collab track is aiming to be a part of Bieber's recent Billboard 200 No. 1 album Justice Deluxe Edition. To be noted; this will be Justice's second re-release following Justice Triple Chucks Deluxe Edition. The aim for the already highly-awaited song is reportedly to keep Justice on the charts for a longer period of time.

Interestingly, the collab wouldn't come as much of a surprise to Beliebers and ARMY given that it's probably a result of the big merger between Justin and BTS' respective record labels. For the unversed, it was earlier this month when it was revealed that BTS' record label HYBE - formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment - had bought Scooter Braun's Ithaca Holdings for USD 1 billion (reported figure). Ithaca Holdings houses Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and J. Balvin.

ARMY is already aware of BTS' admiration for Justin, especially Jungkook, who has also shared some memorable covers of Bieber's popular tunes like 2U and 10,000 Hours. On the other hand, Justin has also shared his appreciation for the septet, even wishing Jungkook on his birthday in 2019.

Here is some EXCITING trivia about BTS: When did BTS make their debut? BTS made their debut with their first single album titled 2 Cool 4 Skool on June 13, 2013. Have BTS ever been nominated for a Grammy? Yes, BTS received their first-ever Grammy nomination for Dynamite in the Best Pop/Duo Performance category at Grammys 2021. How many BTS songs have reached No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100? 3, BTS' Dynamite, Savage Love (BTS Remix) and Life Goes On have debuted at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100. When does BTS make their comeback in 2021? BTS' 2021 comeback is on May 21, as they will release their second English single after Dynamite titled Butter.

