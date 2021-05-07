Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: 5 times the couple couldn’t stop GUSHING about each other

We are looking back at the sweetest things Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have said about each other. Scroll down to melt your heart.

Ever since pop icon and singer Justin Bieber tied the knot with model Hailer Baldwin, the entertainer has turned a corner in his life. Making a full transition from his cool single life, the crooner transformed into a doting husband overnight since his wedding day back in 2018. Since then, we have witnessed the singer be complete husband goals, not only on social media but even in interviews, the singer can’t stop gushing over his wife Hailey. Today, we’re looking back at the sweetest quotes the duo has said about each other, so grab a tissue box and scroll down.

While talking about rekindling their romance, Justin said: "When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life. I was like, 'Holy cow, this is what I've been looking for.'"

When Hailey randomly gushed over JB on Instagram: "You are an incredible man, you make me a better human being, you make me happier than I've ever been. Insanely proud of who you are and who you're becoming.. I love you more every single day."

And JB returning the favour: "I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul intact! You have given me so much strength, support, encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!"

When Justin appreciated Hailey just because: "I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost with out you. #wifeyappreciationday."

When Justin was okay with Hailey being cooler than him: “I love you more everyday. You challenge me, strengthen me and your overall way cooler and more awesome than I am and I'm okay with that."

