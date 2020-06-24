  1. Home
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are having serious conversations about having kids in the near future?

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin may soon be joining the likes of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, as the married couple is reportedly talking more and more about wanting to start a family together. Read below for more details.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been talking seriously about embracing parenthood.Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been talking seriously about embracing parenthood.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are the IT couple of the music and modelling industry, who got married in 2018 and have stayed strong ever since. While on quarantine mode, we've seen the pair enjoy their married life together, which included going on hikes and even revealing their relationship secrets in their reality show, The Biebers on Watch. It's been an exciting time for the lovebirds, who can't get enough of each other and reportedly are planning to take the next big step in their relationship.

According to US Weekly, the Biebers are considering going the same path as Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid of starting a family together with children in the near future. "Justin and Hailey have been talking more and more about wanting to start a family together. Having kids in the near future has become a very real conversation between them," a source revealed to US Weekly. Given that in several interviews, Justin has shared about how he wants to be a young dad, this news doesn't come as much of a surprise.

In his Instagram post for Hailey's 23rd birthday last year, Justin's caption had given us proof of just how ready he is to be a father. "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better every day! The way you live your life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way next season BABIES," Bieber had written to his ladylove. Moreover, US Weekly had earlier reported on how Baldwin "can't wait to be a mom."

We can already predict that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will be amazing parents!

