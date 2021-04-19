Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin cut a stylish & dapper look as they attend friend's wedding in Los Angeles

As always, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin posed for the camera and upped the style quotient as they looked stunning for their close friend's wedding.

Lovebirds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were snapped out and about in Los Angeles on Sunday as the couple attended a close friend's wedding. Justin and Hailey, who have largely stayed away from any public events, were spotted by the paparazzi on Sunday while they were heading towards the wedding. As always the style quotient was quite high as Justin and Hailey looked stunning.

The 'Peaches' singer wore a loosely-fitted electric blue blazer and pants and teamed it up with a white shit. Jutsin looked dapper as he completed his look with black shoes and a stylish beige hat. As for Hailey, the super model kept her look simple yet classic. Sporting a little black dress, let her blonde tresses flow and carried a black clutch as well as black strappy heels.

Posing for the camera, Justin and Hailey definitely upped the style quotient. The singer was definitely feeling all the wedding love as he captioned the photo with a series of 'in love' emojis. According to Just Jared, Justin was seen sipping on a Kombucha drink as the couple made their way into the venue.

In another set of photos, Justin gave a glimpse of the madness that took place at the wedding as he shared photo booth pictures on Instagram. While he was at it, Justin also wished the married couple, musicians Harv and Felisha King. "Congrats @harv and @felishafury excited to watch you guys continue to walk in your purpose," Justin captioned the photo.

