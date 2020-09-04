  1. Home
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin feature in Drake & DJ Khaled's latest music video of 'Popstar'; Watch

The music video of Drake and DJ Khaled’s new summer anther Popstar features Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber and his manager Scooter Braun. Check out the video below.
Hotline Bling singer Drake and Wild Thoughts musician DJ Khaled just dropped the music video for their latest collaboration Popstar! The video starts off with DJ Khaled repeatedly reaching out to Drake to find out when they’re going to film the video. Drake, fed up with DJ Khaled constantly bothering him, ends up calling Justin Bieber to star in it.

 

The video then follows the 26-year-old singer, lip-syncing along with Drake‘s rap while walking around a swanky mansion that’s filled with people. Justin‘s manager Scooter Braun also makes a quick appearance in the video, where he shows off his dance moves. 

 

Watch the video below:

 

Towards the end of the video, Justin wakes up next to wife Hailey Bieber in bed, and the whole thing turns out to be just a dream. 

 

Drake and DJ Khaled originally released their song Popstar along with Greece back in July. In case you missed it, in July, Khaled teased fans on Instagram with a collaboration in the works. "Vocals been in," he captioned a video in which he was seen doing computer work next to a live owl. "Pop chune. We ah make chune ah go pop pop pon your head. Remember each key leads to the next key.”

 

ALSO READ: Drake and DJ Khaled collaborate again as the duo drops two brand new songs Popstar and Greece

Credits :YouTube

