Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin fight the stigma surrounding depression: People look at it like a weakness

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin candidly spoke about the stigma surrounding depression and stated that seeking help for mental health issues is not a sign of weakness.

Whether it’s his battle with Lyme disease or his struggle with mental health issues, Justin Bieber has always been vocal about his health problems in an attempt to spread awareness and help people who are dealing with similar issues in isolation. In the latest episode of their Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch, Justin and his wife Hailey Baldwin candidly spoke about the stigma surrounding depression. As they cooked pasta together in their home, they opened up about the 26-year-old Yummy crooner's struggles with depression for which he sought professional help last year.

As she prepared the pasta, Hailey reflected on her husband’s mental health issues and mentioned that she has seen him improve. “The biggest thing I saw was when you got on the proper antidepressant which you are no longer on cause you worked with a doctor and you guys felt like it wasn't needed anymore. So when that happened and when you changed your diet.” Justin then added that he stopped consuming sugar and that made him feel better. It also helped him with his depression.

"I cut sugar pretty much out and then since I've cut sugar out of, I feel like I'm not depressed," he shared. “Sugar and gluten were your biggest two,” the 23-year-old model added. The singer then spoke about how depression is treated in our society and how the people who have it, are considered week. Justin said seeking help for mental health issues is not a sign of weakness, it means the person is trying to get better.

“Depression is a real thing. A lot of people struggle with depression and people look at it like it's a weakness but until you have it, you know it's... 'I feel like having help doesn't mean you're weak, it just means like you know you care about yourself and you care about those around you and you wanna be a healthy individual,” Justin said. Supporting her husband, Hailey added that people should focus on their mental health especially if they are in a relationship with someone.

Baldwin stated that people should never depend on their partners to fix their issues and strive to get healthy. “And also, you gotta be the healthiest version of yourself too and you gotta strive to wanna be that, especially in a partnership and in a relationship. When you're in a relationship, it's not up to them to save you, it's not their job to fix you. You gotta want to do that on your own and you gotta wanna constantly be becoming the best version of yourself so the two of you can keep getting better,” Hailey said.

During the episode, Hailey also shared how she is helping her husband improve his skin during the quarantine. 'Justin has really, really, really nice skin naturally and over the last two years, he has been struggling with, like, adult onset acne breakout. And so, you know, I'm super into skincare, especially because we've had a lot of time in this quarantine, I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine, he is going to have glowing, perfect skin, and we are going to work on that,' she said.

“She's been pickin' and prodding at my skin," he said. “Yeah... it's not good to pick at pimples but," she added. Justin then mentioned that Hailey keeps popping his pimples. “She pops them. She puts like serum and does, like, masks for me. The whole thing," Justin said. Hailey mentioned that her husband properly follows the skin regime. Hailey then shared her skincare routine details. And mentioned that even though good skin is down to genetics, she takes extra care of it.

“So I stay on a really strict regimen, there's never a time I go to sleep without washing my face. I never sleep with makeup on ever, ever, ever, ever. When I have time off I don't ever really wear a lot of makeup,” he said. Hailey mentioned that she rarely wears makeup when she is not working. She puts on light makeup when the two go out on dates. “I'm never going to put on like a full... sometimes if we're going out.. we're going on like a date night or something I will. I try to just stay hydrated, drink a lot of water,” she shared.

