Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a romantic moment during date night in Paris

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have been taking Paris by storm with their fashionable and romantic outings.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently headed to Paris and seem to be enjoying their time in the city of love. So far, the couple has been going spotted going shopping, heading out to cafes and well, the biggest of all, on a meet with French President Emmanuel Macron. On June 22, Justin and Hailey were seen having a fun date night as they headed out for dinner.

Hailey took to her Instagram story to share a cosy picture with Justin from their dinner outing. The duo was snapped in a romantic moment as they adorably kissed in the photo shared by Hailey. While Hailey didn't caption the cute moment, the couple's fans have certainly been gushing over it.

Previously, Bieber also posted a selfie with Hailey where the duo was seen posing rather goofily. The Peaches singer had also shared a picture of his and Hailey's visit to the French President's Elysee Palace office where the couple was sharply dressed. It was reported that Justin discussed with the President key issues pertaining to the youth.

Check out Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's romantic photo here:

Justin and Hailey's Paris trip has also been making the headlines when it comes to their fashion. The couple has been captured in multiple looks flaunting their LA fashion which is full of trendy pieces. Hailey has particularly been receiving praises for her outfit choices which have included till a now, a gorgeous sequinned pink dress, the nude halter neck bandage dress during the President meet and also the lilac mini skirt ensemble from their recent outing.

ALSO READ: PHOTO: Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin meet French President Emmanuel Macron and wife Brigitte Macron in Paris

Share your comment ×