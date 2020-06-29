  1. Home
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a romantic moment during their road trip to Utah; See Pics

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a kiss of love as they head to Utah on a road trip and embrace the nature amidst the social distancing phase.
11367 reads Mumbai
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a romantic moment during their road trip to Utah; See Pics
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber recently escaped for a quarantine getaway to Utah. The quintessential couple headed on a road trip from California to Utah and won the internet with their PDA. Justin and Hailey shared a romantic moment while on their road trip and left their fans gushing as they gave a glimpse of the same on social media. Hailey Baldwin took to her Instagram handle a day ago and gave fans a sneak-peek into their Utah road trip.

"Went on a road trip pt. 1", Hailey Baldwin captioned her post as she shared a few snaps from her vacay with her hubby. One of the pictures shows Hailey chilling in the pool and soaking the sun in a yellow bikini. Another picture shows Hailey and Justin Bieber giving each other a romantic peck on the lips. Hailey also shared a picture of a pair of blue slip ons with a smiley face on it. Her brown hat gives a glimpse of her holiday mood.

went on a road trip pt. 1

went on a road trip pt. 2

In another post, captioned by Hailey Baldwin as, "went on a road trip pt. 2", pictures of Justin and Hailey chilling at the Utah desert and embracing the nature are winning the internet. Hailey also turned up the heat as she shared a breathtaking picture of herself sunbathing in a yellow bikini and flaunting her tan. The hat and the sunnies only add more to the holiday vibe.

