Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin take up Megan Thee Stallion‘s #savagechallenge during self quarantine

Hailey Baldwin aces Megan Thee Stallion‘s #savagechallenge while Justin Bieber shows his goofy side as he twerks along with her.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin are making the most out of their time as they are under self-quarantine in Canada. Texas hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion‘s new #Savagechallenge seems to be helping people in passing their time and among many celebs who took it up, we also see Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin making their TikTok video as they pull off Megan Thee Stallion‘s challenge and dance to the groovy track titled Savage.

As seen in the video, Hailey hits record on her iPhone before she backs up and performs some hip hop moves to Megan’s song Savage. Dressed in a cropped black sweatshirt and white sweatpants, it looks like Hailey Baldwin is dancing to kill. A few seconds later, Justin slides in behind her and joins her in her dance. At first, he can't take his eyes off Hailey's dance moves. Towards the end, he tries to match up with Hailey and attempts to twerk like her. Hailey took to her Instagram handle and shared the video on her story.

Check out their dance video:

Hailey Baldwin gives the hip-hop vibes in her trendy outfit while Justin Bieber keeps the cool quotient high sporting a yellow cap with a dark blue sweatshirt and grey shorts. Although Justin is clearly goofing around for the camera, his twerk towards the end of the video wins the internet. The singer seems completely in awe of his wife as he watches her dance and shells out some major husband goals.

Credits :Instagram

