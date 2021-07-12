Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were in a 'great mood' as they enjoyed a night of dancing in Las Vegas

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were recently spotted in a Las Vegas nightclub where the singer indulged in an impromptu performance and got everyone dancing to his beats.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently enjoyed a fun night in Las Vegas where the couple was accompanied by their friends. The duo partied at a nightclub during the UFC weekend and it was evident that they had a great time given the videos and pictures that were shared by their friends from the fun evening. The couple reportedly headed to the new club Delilah at the Wynn Las Vegas where they were joined by Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, Ryan Good, Maeve Riley, Zak Bia, Kelia Moniz.

The night turned out to be an exciting one after Bieber delivered an impromptu performance at the club while his wife Hailey was seen cheering for him from their private table along with her friends. A source connected to the club revealed a few more details of Justin and Hailey's evening and informed E!, "He [Justin Bieber] looked really happy to be singing and was dancing and vibing with the crowd. He was smiling and in a great mood."

Also adding more about Hailey and friends having a great time, the source added, "Definitely looked like they were having a fun girls' night out together and were all drinking and dancing together with the other girls at the table, while Bieber was on stage performing. They all left around 2 am."

Among the videos shared by Hailey in her Instagram story, we could see her dancing and cheering for Justin. In another post shared by one of Justin and Hailey's mutual friends, the couple also shared a romantic moment as they kissed each other in an adorable picture.

Justin and Hailey have surely been enjoying spending their time together. The couple recently returned from a vacation where the duo had first headed to France and later Greece before returning to LA.

