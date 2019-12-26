Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are madly in love as they celebrate Christmas with his family in Canada

This year, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated Christmas with his family in Canada. Read on for details.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber spent their Christmas with Justin’s family in Canada. Earlier this year, during an interview with Vogue, Hailey revealed that she would be spending Christmas with his husband’s family and according to her Instagram stories, the two finally made their way to Justin's homeland to celebrate the festival. The model shared every part of their cozy little family Christmas on their Instagram feed and the posts are plain adorable. During the celebrations, the model constantly posted videos and pictures from the fun night.

In one of the posts, the 23-year-old posted a picture of Justin’s little sister, Bay Bieber, and a photo of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree surrounded by presents. He also shared a picture Bay feeding her a cookie and titled it, “MY Girl”. “No place like home for the holidays,” she captioned another story. After enjoying a blissful Christmas eve with her in-laws, Hailey wished her Instagram followers Merry Christmas by posting a collage of images featuring the couple.

“In the pictures, the two can be seen kissing and hugging each other. Merry Christmas from me and mine to you and yours,” she captioned the picture. This Christmas turned out to be extra special for the singer and his fans, as he announced his first new album in five years and teased a new song called Yummy. Needless to say, the announcement was received very well by the singer’s fans who had been patiently waiting for Justin to create some brand new music for them.

The 25-year-old pop star shared the news with his 123 million Instagram followers on Christmas Eve. The upcoming album’s first single, Yummy, will be released on 3 January. The singer treated his fans with a snippet of the song in an Instagram video. The video features Justin walking across a desert-like landscape featuring a handful of buildings and a petrol station. “As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I have been through. I believe I am right where I am supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” he can be heard saying in the background. The singer will embark on a US tour in support of his new album, between July and September 2020.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber shows off his new neck tattoo of a large bird; View Pic

Credits :InstagramYouTube

Read More