Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber enjoy day out with their dogs in New York City

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are spending some together in New York City. Lately, the husband-and-wife duo has been photographed quite a few times by the paparazzi as they stepped out on NYC streets.

Earlier today, Justin and Hailey were seen taking a stroll along with their dogs, whom they carried in their arms.

For the unversed, the Biebers have two dogs, namely, Oscar and Piggy Lou, who often feature on their social media spaces, especially Hailey’s.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber take a walk with their dogs

On Friday, May 12, Justin Bieber was spotted in NYC wearing a goldenrod hoodie, as per the pictures shared by Just Jared. The Peaches singer kept a low-profile as he pulled his cap towards his face and faced downwards, in an attempt to avoid the shutterbugs. The 29-year-old singer was also seen carrying a skateboard with him.

On the other hand, Hailey was seen donning an off-white jacket with a pair of dark-blue denim pants. The 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder accessorized with a pair of golden hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses. She also carried a shoulder bag with her.

Hailey Bieber opens up about her mental health

Hailey is quite active on social media. Apart from promoting her skincare line, she also treats fans and followers to sneak peeks at her personal life. Speaking of which, a few weeks ago, Hailey opened up about struggling with her mental health in the wake of her rumoured feud with Selena Gomez, after which she faced the wrath of trolls and Selena’s fans.

“I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey’s note began.

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least," Hailey continued. She also added that she wanted to share her story in order to let other people who feel the same way like her know that they are not alone.

Moreover, Hailey went on to urge her followers to continue "being there for one another" and "keep showing up for each other even when it's hard." Concluding her note, she wrote, "We're better together."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber drops a rare PIC of Justin Bieber; Fan says ‘We Beliebers are living on crumbs’