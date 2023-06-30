Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber hold hands as they twin in gray sweatshirts on date night

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are one of the most popular couples on the block. The husband-and-wife duo is often photographed by the paparazzi as they step out in the city for some chores or for some quality time together. Speaking of which, lately, Justin and Hailey have been spotted quite a few times in California, after a quick trip to New York City. On Thursday, June 29, Justin and Hailey were spotted by the shutterbugs yet again as they went for a date night together in Santa Monica, California.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber twin in gray sweatshirts on their date night

Justin and Hailey stepped out for dinner together on Thursday. According to Just Jared, the couple was seen stopping by the restaurant named Giorgio Baldi. They held hands as they walked into the eatery which is a favorite among many celebs.

The lovebirds made heads turn with their outfits of the day. Both of them opted for casual looks as they donned matching gray sweatshirts. The 29-year-old Peaches singer was seen wearing the sweatshirt over a light blue shirt. He styled it with a pair of light blue denim pants. He finished the look with a camouflage cap and white sneakers.

On the other hand, Hailey Bieber was seen styling her sweatshirt with a pleated, black micro-mini skirt. She completed the look with a woven brown shoulder bag, block-heeled shoes, and a pair of dark sunglasses.

Fans worry about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage

Earlier today, Hailey took to her Instagram space and posted two new photos of herself in a chic outfit. While many fans swooned over her style, a few others expressed worry about her marriage with Justin Bieber and asked if all is okay between the couple. One follower asked why Justin got his own place and asked Hailey to move on if the singer is not making her and their marriage a priority. Another person said that Hailey and Justin are not spending any alone time and that the former is always seen with her friend Justine Skye.

