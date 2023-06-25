Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber look comfortable in casuals as they step out on breakfast date

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are often spotted on outings in Los Angeles whether it is a shopping trip, dinner date, or just a walk. The couple’s fashion sense and styling on all occasions is up to the point. Recently, Justin and Hailey were spotted on a breakfast outing in West Hollywood. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's breakfast outing

On Saturday morning, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were spotted grabbing breakfast in West Hollywood, California. The married couple was both sporting a casual look as they stepped out to eat.

Justin Bieber was photographed wearing baggy jeans and a white t-shirt which he paired with an oversized gray sweatshirt. He opted for a baseball cap worn backward. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber kept her look simple with baggy brown pants and a white cropped t-shirt. She opted for a black handbag and sunglasses.

This outing comes days after Hailey Bieber’s newly released episode of ‘What’s In My Bathroom’ which featured Kim Kardashian. The 26-year-old made several revelations about her bedroom life with the SKIMS mogul. When asked, Hailey revealed that she has ‘joined the mile-high club’ and agreed that makeup s*x is the best one. She also said that a make-out session was the biggest turn-on for her.

Hailey and Justin Bieber's romantic date

Before their breakfast date, Hailey and Justin Bieber were also spotted on a romantic date in New York City’s West Village neighborhood. She looked stunning in a bubblegum pink satin slip dress which she paired with a black pointed-toe slingback and a matching leather shoulder bag. She opted for layered gold and diamond necklaces along with small diamond studs. She kept her hair in a slicked bun and opted for a natural makeup look. Justin Bieber, on the other hand, kept his look casual with a black t-shirt, whitewash jeans, and white shoes.

Hailey Bieber on Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber often faces social media backlash for copying and bullying Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez. However, recently the 26-year-old model subtly supported the Wolves singer by liking her Instagram post and asking fans not to post rude comments on other people’s pictures.

