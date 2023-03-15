Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber not to pay attention Selena Gomez online drama? DETAILS here

As per the reports, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are not letting any online drama relating to Selena Gomez in between their relationship. In the last few weeks, the alleged online feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have further sparked.

Netizens have accused Hailey of acting like a ‘mean girl’ and accused the model of bullying Gomez. Some of the incidents like the alleged eyebrow feud with Kylie Jenner and TikTok post have started these speculations. This has further led to speculations that Hailey and Justin Bieber might be splitting up considering the recent activities of the Peaches singer.

Hailey and Justin Bieber on online feud

As per ET, Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber will not let any such online drama affect their daily lives and they have no plans to address these rumors anytime soon.

According to the ET source, Hailey and Justin Bieber are doing just fine in their relationship but they do not want to continually deal with the same drama from the former relationship. The couple is taking things day by day and do not want the online speculations or rumors to have a negative impact on their relationship. The Peaches singer thinks that speaking publicly about the same is just going to further amplify the drama and he doesn’t want to bring any more attention to this situation. Hailey and Justin Bieber are set on supporting and encouraging each other privately.

Selena Gomez on this online drama

According to ET even Selena Gomez is not focusing on all this drama either and is just ‘doing her own thing’. The Wolves singer is more focused on her health and staying close to loved ones. Gomez is open to love and also wants to stay connected with the fans.

ALSO READ: Does Justin Bieber still have tattoo of his former flame Selena Gomez? Find out