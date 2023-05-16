Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber reach London after NYC stop, get spotted outside a restaurant

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber flew across continents and reached London after having spent a few days in New York City.

On the afternoon of Monday, May 15, Justin Bieber was photographed walking out of a restaurant in London, England. He was accompanied by Hailey and her longtime friend Justine Skye. The two ladies were seen clicking a few pictures on Justine’s phone, as they waited for Justin to join them in the car.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in London

Going by the pictures shared on Just Jared, Justin Bieber was seen donning a light brown jacket over a striped blue and white shirt. He wore a pair of dark blue denim pants. The Peaches singer also held a cup of coffee in his hands. Hailey, on the other hand, was seen donning an oversized black leather jacket with dark blue denim pants. She wore her hair with a middle parting and accessorized the look with a pair of golden earrings.

Hailey and Justin’s lunch date in London comes just a day after the former’s interview with The Sunday Times came out. During her chat with the media outlet, the 26-year-old model shared that she is scared of having babies with Justin Bieber and even hinted that the reason is how she gets trolled by Selena Gomez’s fans.

Hailey Bieber is scared about expanding her family with Justin Bieber

When asked about her plans to have kids with Justin, Hailey Baldwin Bieber expressed that she cries thinking about this subject all the time. “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe,” she said.

Ever since her marriage to Justin Bieber in 2018, Hailey has faced the wrath of trolls and Selena Gomez’s fans’ hatred online. Her rumored feud with Gomez at the beginning of 2023 resulted in Hailey being on the receiving end of a lot of hate speech and cyberbullying. It is thus, not a surprise that the Rhode Skin founder is scared and hesitant about bringing up a child amid this negativity.

