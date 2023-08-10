Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber spark pregnancy rumors again as singer parties sans wife in LA

Justin Bieber was seen leaving a West Hollywood nightclub Bird Streets without his wife Hailey Bieber. He was spotted leaving the Club with a group of pals on Monday night. In the meantime, eagle-eyed fans are keeping an eye on Hailey Bieber since they have suspected that she could be pregnant.

Justin Bieber parties without Hailey Bieber adding fuel to pregnancy rumors

According to The U.S. Sun, Justin was all smiles as he stepped out for a night out to party in the town in a black sweatshirt and a pair of gray oversized pants. He completed the look with a matching backward baseball cap and tan boots. As he headed out of the nightspot, Justin seemed to miss his wife Hailey, who is rumored to be expecting their first child for weeks now.

Hailey sparked pregnancy rumors as she was spotted hiding her stomach in a variety of loose, oversized outfits over the past few weeks. Most recently, she stepped out in Los Angeles to attend a business meeting, wearing a cropped white T-shirt with low slung jeans. She held a giant iPad up to her stomach as she made her way to the event.

Hailey Bieber fuels pregnancy rumors with GRWM video

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s fans are over the moon amid speculations that the model is pregnant. Recently, Hailey had a bit of a wardrobe disaster, fueling the speculation that the couple may be expecting their first baby.

The Rhode Skin founder posted a GRWM video last week on her TikTok. Everything was normal in the video until it was the time to zip up the back of her dress. The model was clearly having trouble pulling up the zip of the black sleeveless dress that hugged her curves. She jumped and struggled to get the dress closed.

The couple has not disclosed anything related to the pregnancy rumors but fans believe that they both are expecting their first child.

Speaking of Justin and Hailey, the couple got married in 2018 in a beautiful courthouse ceremony. Later in 2019, the couple had an intimate traditional wedding for family and friends. Since then, they have made headlines for their public outings.

