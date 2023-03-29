Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber spend quality time as they step out for a dinner date in Beverly Hills

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are making sure to spend some quality time together amid all the drama in their lives. The husband-and-wife duo was spotted going out for dinner recently on Monday night, March 27, in Beverly Hills. More on this below.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber keep it casual as they step out for dinner

According to Just Jared, Justin and Hailey were photographed by the paparazzi as they stepped out of Wally’s restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Monday night. Both of them were seen dressed in comfortable yet stylish casuals for their lowkey date. The 29-year-old Peaches singer was seen donning a blue denim jacket over a black tee shirt. He paired it with a pair of blue denim pants and a cream-coloured beanie.

On the other hand, Hailey opted for a black, red, and tan windbreaker jacket, which she wore with a pair of black cargo pants and sunglasses.

Hailey and Justin also spent time together over the weekend. This comes after Hailey thanked Selena Gomez for standing up for her and defending her against the trolling and death threats online following their eyebrow drama.

Hailey Bieber thanks Selena Gomez for speaking up for her

Hailey Bieber recently thanked Selena Gomez on her Instagram stories. The 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder wrote, “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks about how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I.” Continuing further, she added, “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this, which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or constructed differently from what they were intended.”

