Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s goofy video wins internet as he carries her on his shoulders in new post

Hailey Bieber has posted a new video of herself with her husband Justin Bieber and fans can’t keep calm.

Hailey is currently enjoying some downtime with her hubby and pop star Justin and her close friend Justine Skye. Earlier today, the 26-year-old took to her social media space and treated fans to several pictures and videos from their quiet holiday.

Hailey Bieber spends quality time with Justin Bieber and Justine Skye

Hailey shared a slew of pictures and videos on Instagram recently. In the first photo of the slide, we see Hailey seated comfortably in a bean bag. She can be seen dressed in a casual outfit featuring a graphic tee-shirt, denim pants, and sneakers. In the next photo, she is seen soaking in the sun as she lay down on a boat, donning a red string bikini. The next slide is a short video of Hailey driving a car while jamming to a song.

The following snapshot featured the Rhode Skin founder donning a cute white top and denim pants as she posed in a street. The next clip is a blurry video of her wearing a white co-ord set. In the next slide, Hailey can be seen posing for a mirror selfie as she donned a ribbed, baby-pink top with denim pants.

In the next slide, we see a glimpse of Justin as he carries Hailey across a lawn on his shoulders. The Peaches singer is bare-chested and is seen donning a pair of dark brown shorts and white sneakers. On the other hand, Hailey is seen donning her bikini, as she swings her legs in the air.

The next two slides showcased Hailey posing in the streets again, and trying out wine respectively.

Fans react to Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post

As soon as Hailey shared the pictures and videos, fans and followers flocked to the comments section. Fans could not help but gush over the Hailey and Justin. One fan wrote, “MashaAllah you guys are so cute! (white hearts emojis)” Another follower commented, “You two will always be the cutest (heart face emoji)” Yet another follower said that they like seeing Hailey and Justin happy. A fourth user’s comment read, “justin carrying his queen so she doesn’t have to walk.”

