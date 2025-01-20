Justin Bieber and Hailey Have a Cozy Winter Getaway, Ice Skating in Aspen: PICTURES

Justin and Hailey Bieber are making good use of winter days by snuggling up in the snow. On Saturday, January 18, the former shared photos on Instagram of a cozy winter date with his wife, 28. The pair were captured ice skating during a cute nighttime outing.

The singer tagged his longtime photographer pal Rory Kramer in the snaps, which appeared to be taken during their recent getaway in Aspen. Justin also shared pictures of himself sipping on a hot beverage outside and running through the snow in his Calvin Klein underwear.

For the icy outing, Justin wore baggy dark pants and a large leather coat, which he paired with a beige balaclava and orange beanie. The Rhode founder, meanwhile, dressed up in a dark peacoat and a scarf covering her head.

The Intentions singer, who welcomed his baby, Jack Blues, with Hailey in August, also shared a picture of his wife on his Instagram Stories. “The greatest woman I have and will ever know,” he wrote over the snap, alongside a heart illustration.

The pop star is reportedly also spending time with pal and fellow musician Eddie Benjamin, who posed with him for another Instagram Stories upload.

In a follow-up Instagram post, the two-time Grammy winner shared a look at himself recording music and singing into a mic hooked up to a laptop. Notably, it’s been six years since Justin released his sixth studio album, Justice.

The Peaches singer’s other recent Instagram updates include documentation of his life as a father. Earlier this month, Justin uploaded an Instagram Stories snap of a gift he received for baby Jack: a blue-and-white Toronto Maple Leafs jersey with Auston Matthews’ number and a heartfelt message from the hockey star himself.

“To JB Jr.,” it read. “Peace & Love.”

Justin and Hailey announced the arrival of their son in August, and the couple has since been staying out of the public eye to adapt to parenthood.

