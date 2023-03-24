Justin Bieber and Hailey step out to enjoy date night at SZA concert amidst split up rumours

While the Internet was brimming with rumors of a potential breakup between popstar Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin Bieber, the married couple was spotted at singer SZA's concert. Continue reading to know the details and who else was spotted at the concert.

Justin and Hailey Bieber at SZA concert

Justin and Hailey were seen enjoying a date night at SZA's SOS Tour concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 22. While the 29-year-old Canadian singer was wearing a loose pair of blue jeans, a large T-shirt, and a backward baseball cap, the 26-year-old American socialite was donning a leather jacket with red trousers. Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in 2018, weren't the only celebrities present at the music concert.

Apart from the Biebers, Kylie Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, as well as Adele was spotted vibing to SZA. Kylie Jenner, who was wearing leather pants and a white top, was sitting directly next to Justin and Hailey and she was not alone. Accompanying the 25-year-old reality television personality was a friend who had his arm around her. During the show, the Biebers were seen vibing to a few songs, dancing, hugging one another, and throwing their hands up in joy.

F2F, Kill Bill, and Kiss Me More were reportedly the songs the controversial married couple vibed to the most. English singer-songwriter Adele was also in attendance and sat directly in front of Justin and Hailey. Adele chatted with those surrounding her and went on to share a sweet note with SZA after the performance. "Thank you for having us. Love, Adele," it read. SZA posted a picture of Adele's note on her Instagram story and wrote, "Currently rethinking my entire performance [crying face emoji]."

She also reacted to a video of Justin, Hailey, and Kylie at the concert and wrote "Bruh... this is actually too much [crying face emoji] I'm so glad I had no idea 'cause I wouldn't have come on stage." Apart from that, singer Olivia Rodrigo was also spotted outside the concert venue with her friend Tate McRae wearing a grey top, jean jacket, and navy pants. Previously, Hailey told Vogue Austria how she couldn't stop listening to SZA's album SOS, especially the songs Snooze, Blind, and Far. "I really love the SZA SOS album right now, the whole album," she had said.