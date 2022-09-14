Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber dedicate sweet posts to each other on their 4th wedding anniversary
Justin Bieber called wifey Hailey his best friend as he celebrated his fourth wedding anniversary with her.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary by dedicating adorable posts to each other on Instagram. The couple looked back on their special day and celebrated their relationship with love-filled messages they penned for one another. Hailey also shared a series of snaps with Justin along with one from their wedding.
Taking to his Instagram account, Justin shared a sweet photo of Hailey and him cuddling along with their furry friend. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way." Also marking her 4th anniversary with Justin, Hailey shared a series of photos of the duo indulging in cute PDA.
In the captions, Hailey wrote a sweet message for Justin as she said, "4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you. " The post received several comments from the couple's friends. Khloe Kardashian commented a series of hearts on Hailey's post. Also, Maddie Ziegler left a string of red heart emojis in the comments.
Justin and Hailey have in various interviews spoken about marriage and have maintained how it's not an easy task. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar this month, the model shed light on her marriage with the singer and stated that marriage takes work as she said, "I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work."
