Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber dedicate sweet posts to each other on their 4th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary by dedicating adorable posts to each other on Instagram. The couple looked back on their special day and celebrated their relationship with love-filled messages they penned for one another. Hailey also shared a series of snaps with Justin along with one from their wedding.

Taking to his Instagram account, Justin shared a sweet photo of Hailey and him cuddling along with their furry friend. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way." Also marking her 4th anniversary with Justin, Hailey shared a series of photos of the duo indulging in cute PDA.