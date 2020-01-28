Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber indulge in some serious PDA at the singer's YouTube series premiere

Ahead of the release of his new series, Justin Bieber attended the series premiere along with his wife Hailey and they sure dished out some couple goals.

They did not attend the Grammys this year, but Hailey and Justin Bieber sizzled on the red carpet and indulged in some serious PDA as they attended the singer's new YouTube series premiere. For the unversed, Justin will be opening up about his life, career and music in a brand new series titled 'Seasons' which will stream on YouTube. Ahead of the release, the singer attended the series premiere along with his wife Hailey and they sure dished out some couple goals.

On the red carpet, Justin rocked a pair of pink pants and white T-shirt along with white sneakers. He completed his look with a diamond chain and a black cap. As for his better half, Hailey donned a stunning black cut-out jumpsuit and tied up her hair in a top knot. The supermodel and singer made heads turn as they indulged in PDA and adorably kissed each other.

Justin professed his love for Hailey as her kissed her on the forhead and also held her by the arm. Check out Hailey and Justin's stunning photos from the red carpet below:

Aren't these two simply adorable?

Justin Beiber was a no-show at the Grammys this year as he did not have a single nomination. Others who did not attend this year were artists Selena Gomez, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Adele and Bruno Mars among many others.

