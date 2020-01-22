Justin Bieber to appear on Saturday Night Live and Miley Cyrus is jealous; Here's Why

Justin Bieber recently announced that he will appear on Saturday Night Live and Miley Cyrus was left feeling jealous. Read on to know more.

After its extended Holiday break, Saturday Night Live all set to go on air with an impressive celebrity host musical guest line-up and Justin Bieber is one of them. The Yummy singer will take the SNL stage as the musical guest on February 8 and will appear alongside drag queen RuPaul. And while the 25-year-old star might be excited about his upcoming gig, his friend Miley Cyrus is not. Reacting to the singer’s SNL announcement on Twitter, Miley stated that she is jealous of him.

“And Feb 8,” the singer retweeted SNL’s announcement on January 22 and Miley instantly commented on it writing, “I am so Jealous! Ru Paul?!? Can I please come?!??” Both Bieber and Miley have always shared a friendly equation. They have constantly praised each other’s music in various interviews and have expressed their admiration time and again. This is why, when Miley asked if she could join him on SNL, Bieber simply wrote, “Duh.” Beiber

Check out the comments between Justin and Miley Cyrus on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/QV21bE1hXj — Justin Bieber News (@yourbiebernews) January 22, 2020

SNL’s final episode of 2019 was an absolute hoot, thanks to Eddie Murphy’s remarkably hilarious performance. The actor-comedian returned to the stage on December 21, about 35 years after his last performance at the show. This year, the show will be kick-started by Marriage Story actor Adam Driver, marking his third appearance on the show. The Hollywood star will be joined by musical guest Halsey, who will coincidentally also be making her third appearance. SNL will also be featuring its very first athlete host in two seasons when NFL star J.J. Watt will make his hosting debut on February 1.

