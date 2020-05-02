Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande announce collaboration for a good cause; Stuck with U to be out on THIS date

Beliebers and Arianators can rejoice as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande announced on Instagram that their collaboration titled Stuck with U will be out this week with the sales and streams being donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation. Read below for more details.

For music lovers all around the world, when their favourite musicians come together to collaborate, we can expect nothing short of fireworks! For Justin Bieber, in the past few years, the pop idol has managed to be a part of some memorable collaborations like the iconic Despacito (Remix) with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Now, Beliebers and Arianators can both rejoice as the artists are collaborating for a brand new single titled Stuck with U which is going to be out on May 8, 2020.

Stuck with U is going to be extremely special as the sales and streams will be donated to the First Responders Children's Foundation. The organisation fund grants and scholarships to children of healthcare workers, who are currently on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic. Announcing the happy news on Instagram are both Justin and Ariana. The last time we saw a collaboration between the two talented singers was What Do You Mean (Remix) in 2015. Since then, there have been several teases of a possible collab between the two allies who share the same manager, Scooter Braun.

According to Billboard, in a press release, Grande shared, "I’m so excited to announce that my friend Justin Bieber and I have partnered with SB Projects and First Responders Children’s Foundation on this little project here. We’re very excited about this for so many reasons. We hope we make a big difference with this and we hope it uplifts you and makes you feel happy and that you love it as much as we do. We’ve had a really great time working on this and we’re so excited for you to hear it,"

"More than ever we are seeing the selfless, tireless and amazing work that doctors, nurses and healthcare providers give to the world every day. It is our hope we can lend our voices to raise awareness and give much-needed support for them and their families. It’s my honour to come together with my friend Ariana and our SB Projects family to try and do some good," Bieber added.

Check out Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Instagram announcements for Stuck with U below:

In what is being called a prom song by Justin, Stuck with U is already a promising candidate in our quarantine playlist!

