Justin Bieber is backed by Martin Luther King Jr's daughter for sampling the activist's audio on new album

After facing backlash on social media for sampling MLK Jr's audio in new album, Bieber has been backed by the activist's daughter.

Justin Bieber recently released his new album Justice. The singer received criticism for using Martin Luther King Jr.'s archival audio in the album. Justice, the album, dropped on March 19 and it begins with a clip of MLK Jr saying "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." Not just this, the album includes a track called MLK Interlude which also consists of the audio of the activist's speeches.

After the album's release, Bieber received heavy backlash for sampling King's audio in songs that seemed irrelevant given that he later speaks about his wife Hailey Bieber in them. While the singer was receiving a lot of criticism, Martin Luther King Jr's daughter, Bernice King has come out in support of Justin and thanked him for his album. Sharing a post on Twitter, she wrote, "Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something" and thanked Bieber for supporting the King Center, a social justice organisation she heads.

Bieber's new album was also a part of another controversy recently as the French band, Justice sent the Sorry singer a cease and desist letter claiming that he had illegally used their trademarked font. It has been maintained the Bieber's team is yet to respond to the claims. The Justice font featuring on Bieber's album cover and merch consist of a T that is accentuated to resemble a crucifix which has been a part of band Justice's logo. Despite the letter, and a request for damages to be payable to the duo being issued Bieber released his new album on March 19.

