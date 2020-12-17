Justin Bieber becomes the MOST mentioned global musician on Indian Twitter; Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez follow

Justin Bieber emerged as the most mentioned global music artist on Indian Twitter, followed by Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

Twitter India has released its annual report and singer Justin Bieber is in the lead, as he generated the most music conversations on the microblogging site. Bieber emerged as the most mentioned global music artist. He dropped his fifth album, Changes, earlier this year and got everyone grooving to the catchy track Yummy. A big moment for Beliebers in India was when he tweeted the Indian edition of his song Stuck With U.

Singer Taylor Swift also struck a chord with her army of Indian Swifties this year. From playing a man in her self-directed music video of The Man to releasing her quarantine album Folklore in July, she was in the news for all the right reasons. Singer Selena Gomez kicked off 2020 by coming out with her third album, Rare, her first in five years. There was also a lot of buzz around her collaboration with K-pop band BLACKPINK for the highly-anticipated single Ice Cream.

If you missed it, earlier this month, a source told ET, “Selena, Justin and Hailey are all tired of the Selena vs. Hailey narrative at this point. It’s exhausting for everyone and they just want people to move on so they can move on too and not focus on any further negativity or past situations.” The narrative of Selena Gomez vs. Hailey Bieber has been ongoing for years, and now, a source is speaking out about it all.

